Playboy Magazine (February 1969) Pamela Tiffin, Irwin Shaw, Mort Sahl, Woody Allen [1175]

Playboy Magazine (February 1969) Pamela Tiffin, Irwin Shaw, Mort Sahl, Woody Allen [1175]
View larger

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 200610-80907-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Playboy Magazine (February 1969) Pamela Tiffin, Irwin Shaw, Mort Sahl, Woody Allen, William Sansom, J. Paul Getty. The item is in very good condition with some bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Irwin Shaw | J. Paul Getty | Mort Sahl | Pamela Tiffin | William Sansom | Woody Allen

