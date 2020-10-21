Narrow Margin Special Edition Blu-ray (2020)

$29.95
$20.97
UPC: 738329247508
Part No: K24750
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Anne Archer | Gene Hackman | Peter Hyams items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Crime | Remakes | Thrillers
Studio: Kino Lorber
Original U.S. Release: September 21, 1990
Item Release Date: June 30, 2020
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
From Peter Hyams, the acclaimed writer/director of Busting, Capricorn One, Outland, The Star Chamber and 2010, comes this suspenseful remake of the classic 1952 film noir. Screen legend Gene Hackman (The Package, Mississippi Burning) stars as an L.A. District Attorney attempting to take an unwilling murder witness (Anne Archer, The Naked Face) back to the United States to testify against a top-level mob boss. Frantically attempting to escape two deadly hitmen sent to silence her, they board a Vancouver-bound train only to find the killers are onboard with them. For the next 20 hours, as the train hurls through the beautiful but isolated Canadian wilderness, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues in which their ability to tell a friend from foe is a matter of life and death. James B. Sikking (The Pelican Brief), J.T. Walsh (Needful Things), M. Emmet Walsh (Retroactive), Susan Hogan (Phobia) and Harris Yulin (The Midnight Man) co-star in this action-packed thriller.
Special Features
- Brand New 4K Master
- Audio Commentary by Cinematographer/Screenwriter/Director Peter Hyams
- NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian and Critic Peter Tonguette
- Making-of Featurette
- Selected Sound Bites
- B-Rolls
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
- Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Audio: 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Audio
- Subtitles: English
- Region: A
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Runtime: 97 min
Cast: Anne Archer | Gene Hackman | J.T. Walsh | James Sikking | M. Emmet Walsh
Directors: Peter Hyams
Project Name: Gene Hackman
Related Items
Categories
Action | Blu-ray | Crime | Kino Lorber | Movies & TV | Remakes | Thrillers