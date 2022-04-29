Share Page Support Us
Musician Ray Charles 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T42]

Musician Ray Charles 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T42]
$26.85
$23.97
2 in stock
twl
SKU: 220430-107785-1
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: New

  • Subject Ray Charles
  • Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels
  • Genres: Music
  • Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.
  • The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.
  • Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.
  • One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.
  All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more.

Musician Ray Charles 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel.

Specifications

  • Material: Microfiber Polyester
