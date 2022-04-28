Movie Maker Magazine Issue 6, Ralph Fiennes, Steven Soderbergh [S31]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Movie Maker Magazine Issue 6, The Art And Business Of Making Movies, on the cover Ralph Fiennes, Gets Lucky. Other Stories Steven Soderbergh, Back to The Future, How To Shoot HD on a Budget, The Best of NYC, Peter Guber Wants Answers! John Woo Goes Home, Mary Harron Controversy Becomes Her, Josh Hartnett Not Just Another Pretty Face. 2006 Survey: The Top 10 Cities in America to be a MOVIEMaker.
