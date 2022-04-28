Share Page Support Us
Movie Maker Magazine Issue 6, Ralph Fiennes, Steven Soderbergh

Movie Maker Magazine Issue 6, Ralph Fiennes, Steven Soderbergh [S31]
$13.41
$11.97
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 220426-100857-1
Weight: 0.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Movie Maker Magazine Issue 6, The Art And Business Of Making Movies, on the cover Ralph Fiennes, Gets Lucky. Other Stories Steven Soderbergh, Back to The Future, How To Shoot HD on a Budget, The Best of NYC, Peter Guber Wants Answers! John Woo Goes Home, Mary Harron Controversy Becomes Her, Josh Hartnett Not Just Another Pretty Face. 2006 Survey: The Top 10 Cities in America to be a MOVIEMaker.

Explore More...

