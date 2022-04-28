American Eagle Over Ocean and Flag 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T01]

View larger $26.85

Artists Persis Clayton Weirs

Product Types: Home & Bath | Beach Towels

| Genres: Sports

Studios: Trev

Dye Sublimated Print Uniquely Hand Printed in the USA.

The dye sublimation printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and/or folds. They are unique to and a part of each towel.

Each towel printed on a soft polyester base that gets softer with each wash.

One side of every beach towel includes a unique art design printed by Logo Vision.

All designs are officially licensed and include scenes from movies, cult television shows, fantasy & horror art work, and much more. CLICK HERE to see them all.

American Eagle Over Ocean and Flag 27×51 inch Licensed Beach Towel. Wild Wings by artist Persis Clayton Weirs.

Specifications

Size: 27.5 x 51 in

Material: Microfiber Polyester

