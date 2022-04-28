Miss America Magazine (2014) Nina Davuluri Miss America [S38]

- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Beauty Pageant
Miss America Competition Magazine Homecoming Edition, Miss America 2014, the 87th Miss America pageant was held at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey Sunday, September 15, 2013. Miss New York Nina Davuluri became the first Indian-American woman to be crowned Miss America on Sunday night, and the second Asian American to win the title in the pageant’s history.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Nina Davuluri
- Shows / Movies: Miss America
- Genres: Beauty Pageant
- Publications: Miss America Magazine
- Product Types: Books > Magazines & Newspapers