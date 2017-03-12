McFarlane Toys Conan The Indomitable Series One Action Figure (2004)

$49.70
$41.00
UPC: 787926402322
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | History | Thriller
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Details
For sale is a McFarlane Toys Conan The Indomitable Series One from 2004. The item is brand new in original factory-sealed packaging.
- Size: 6-inch
In the year following the destruction of Venarium, Conan made his first journey beyond his homeland. He spent some months among a tribe of the Aesir, fighting the Vanir.
