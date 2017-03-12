Twitter
Stan Winston Creatures She Creature Queen of the Liar Action Figure Creature Feature Collection (2001)

$30.00

$26.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170312-63860-1
UPC: 017283901023
Weight: 1.14 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Horror | Science Fiction
Details

For sale is a Stan Winston Creatures She Creature Queen of the Liar Action Figure Creature Feature Collection from 2001. The item also includes an exclusive CD-Rom with a behind the scenes “Creating the Figure” documentary.

The figure is brand new and still in its original packaging. The packaging board has some creases and corner dings. There is a small split in the board at the bottom, which you can see in the reference photos. The photo of the figure outside the package is a stock image. All of the other images are of the actual item for sale.

Stan Winston, creator of creatures like Predator and Pumpkinhead, has done it again with a series of frightful figures from the updated television special Creature Features. A traveling circus kidnaps a beautiful mermaid, thinking she will bring them fame and fortune. But during their sea voyage to the States, the mermaid surprises everyone by transforming into a creature determined to test the faith of her captors. Clean detailing and a defined paint job make the plastic rope and planks look realistic. Queen of the Lair also comes with a CD- Rom full of tidbits on how the figure was made and a sneak peek at future lines from Stan Winston Studios.

  • Stan Winston Creatures – Creature Features – She Creature: Queen of the Lair action figure with stand and other custom accessories
  • Figure mounted on stand is approximtely 9″ in height
  • Includes exclusive “Behind the Scenes” CD-ROM Creating the Figure
  • Blister packaging and hang card is approximately 11-1/2″(l) x 5″(d) x 13-1/2″(h) inches

