Martin Landau, Barbara Bain Space: 1999 Press Publicity Photo [K74]

- Project Name: Space: 1999
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction
- Studios: A&E Networks
- Original Release Date: September 1, 1975
- Rating: tv-14
- More: Barbara Bain | Martin Landau
Martin Landau, Barbara Bain Space: 1999 Original Press Publicity Photo.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Albin Pahernik | Alibe Parsons | Annie Lambert | Anton Phillips | Barbara Bain | Barry Morse | Catherine Schell | Clifton Jones | Jeffery Kissoon | John Hug | Martin Landau | Nick Tate | Prentis Hancock | Robert Rietty | Sam Dastor | Sarah Bullen | Shane Rimmer | Stuart Damon | Tony Anholt | Yasuko Nagazumi | Zienia Merton
- Shows / Movies: Space: 1999
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Science Fiction
- Companies: A&E Networks
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals