Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: June 9, 1978
Rating: R
Details
Damien Omen II Original Soundtrack Album Vinyl Edition (1978) Composed by Jerry Goldsmith. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. There is a notch on the bottom corner. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Allan Arbus | Jonathan Scott-Taylor | Lance Henriksen | Lee Grant | Lucas Donat | Meshach Taylor | William Holden
Directors: Don Taylor | Mike Hodges
Project Name: Damien Omen II
Composers: Jerry Goldsmith
