Duel in the Sun Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score RARE Vinyl Edition Music by Dimitri Tiomkin 2303

$24.99

$19.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200619-81090-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | Romance | Western
Studio: Sound Stage Recordings
Details

Duel in the Sun (1946) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score RARE early Vinyl Edition Music by Dimitri Tiomkin 2303. The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Gregory Peck | Jennifer Jones | Joseph Cotten | Lionel Barrymore
Directors: King Vidor | Otto Brower | William Dieterle
Project Name: Duel in the Sun
Composers: Dimitri Tiomkin

