Corgi James Bond Collection 007 Toyota 2000GT You Only Live Twice 30th Anniversary Set [J39]

- Cast: Akiko Wakabayashi | Bernard Lee | Burt Kwouk | Charles Gray | Desmond Llewelyn | Donald Pleasence | Jeanne Roland | Karin Dor | Lois Maxwell | Michael Chow | Mie Hama | Peter Fanene Maivia | Ronald Rich | Sean Connery | Teru Shimada | Tetsurô Tanba | Tsai Chin
- Directors: Lewis Gilbert
- Characters: James Bond
- Product Types: Toys & Figures | Statues and Models
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
- Studios: Corgi | United Artists
- Original Release Date: June 13, 1967
- Rating: pg
- More: Donald Pleasence | James Bond | Sean Connery
Corgi James Bond Collection 007 Toyota 2000GT and Ernst Stavro Blofeld Figure You Only Live Twice 30th Anniversary Set.
Set in great shape. Outer box has some wear. Please review listing images for condition details.
