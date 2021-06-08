Budweiser Sunday Best by Susie Morton Limited Edition Collector Plate (2000) [U58]

- Artists Susie Morton
- Product Types: Memorabilia | Other
- Genres: Sports | Western
- Studios: Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) | The Danbury Mint
Budweiser Sunday Best by Susie Morton Limited Edition Collector Plate (2000) Plate No. B5213. A limited edition porcelain collector plate from the collection entitled Pride of Budweiser.
Item has wear from storage. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Material: Porcelin
- Sports: Horse Racing