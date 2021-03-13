Bring Me The Head of Alfredo Garcia Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

- Cast: Emilio Fernandez | Gig Young | Isela Vega | Kris Kristofferson | Robert Webber | Warren Oates
- Directors: Sam Peckinpah
- Project Name Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema
- Studios: Kino Lorber | MGM
- Original Release Date: August 7, 1974
- Product Release Date: March 9, 2021
- Rating: R
- More: Gig Young | Kris Kristofferson | Sam Peckinpah | Warren Oates
From Sam Peckinpah, the legendary director of Ride the High Country, The Wild Bunch, Straw Dogs, The Getaway and Convoy, comes this audacious crime drama starring the great Warren Oates (Barquero, Two-Lane Blacktop). When a Mexican land baron puts a million dollars on the head of the man who seduced and impregnated his daughter, two money-hungry hired killers recruit a small-town bartender (Oates) to help them do their dirty work. But their tequila-fueled trek across the desolate Mexican frontier grows more intense, gruesome and bloody with every savage murder they leave in their wake. Some people will do anything for a million dollars! Co-starring Gig Young (They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?), Robert Webber (Wild Geese II), Kris Kristofferson (Semi-Tough) and the seductively beautiful Isela Vega (The Black Widow), Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia is a gritty classic that vibrates with explosive action and nail-biting tension.
Special Features
- 2017 HD Master from a 4K Scan of the Original Camera Negative
- Audio Commentary by co-writer/co-producer Gordon Dawson, moderated by Nick Redman
- Audio Commentary by Film Historians Paul Seydor, Garner Simmons, David Weddle and Nick Redman
- Trailers From Hell with Josh Olson
- TV Spot
- Image Gallery
- Theatrical Trailer
- Dual-Layered BD50 Disc
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
- Runtime: 112 min
- Region: A
- Audio: DTS Stereo
