Behind the Great Wall (1959) Presented in Aromarama Press Publicity Photo (Chet Huntley Narrator) [M21]

$40.59
$36.90
1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Behind the Great Wall (1959) Presented in Aromarama Press Publicity Photo, Chet Huntley, known for the Huntley-Brinkley Report, an NBC nightly newscast, was the Narrator of this rare documentary. This was the only film released in the gimmick format Aromarama.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

