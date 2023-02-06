Behind the Great Wall (1959) Presented in Aromarama Press Publicity Photo (Chet Huntley Narrator) [M21]

View larger $40.59

Behind the Great Wall (1959) Presented in Aromarama Press Publicity Photo, Chet Huntley, known for the Huntley-Brinkley Report, an NBC nightly newscast, was the Narrator of this rare documentary. This was the only film released in the gimmick format Aromarama.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

