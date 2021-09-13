Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection

Calling all fans of the ghost with the most! Celebrate your love of Beetlejuice with this colorful collection of three 64-page pocket notebooks. Featuring graphics and imagery from the classic movie, this collection includes one ruled, one blank, and one grid-lined notebook—perfect for the classroom, the office, the netherworld, or wherever your adventures take you.

Specifications

Pages: 64

Size: 3.5 x 0.6 x 5.5 in

Language: English

