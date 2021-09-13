Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection

Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection
View larger
Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection
Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection
Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection
Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection
Beetlejuice Set of 3 Pocket Notebook Collection
$13.99
$12.59
See Options

2 in stock
note
SKU: 210913-88746-1
UPC: 9781683837701
ISBN-10: 1683837703
ISBN-13: 9781683837701
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New

Calling all fans of the ghost with the most! Celebrate your love of Beetlejuice with this colorful collection of three 64-page pocket notebooks. Featuring graphics and imagery from the classic movie, this collection includes one ruled, one blank, and one grid-lined notebook—perfect for the classroom, the office, the netherworld, or wherever your adventures take you.

Specifications

  • Pages: 64
  • Size: 3.5 x 0.6 x 5.5 in
  • Language: English
Explore More...

Related Items

Entertainment Weekly (April 10, 2015, No. 1358) Amy Schumer [H59]
Shirley MacLaine in My Geisha Set of 2 Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Lobby Card Photos [F71]
Best of Midnight Blue 6-DVD Set – Vanessa Del Rio, Teri Weigel, Marilyn Chambers + Many More
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Electronic Talking Gollum/Smegagol Heads 10 inch Action Figure Toy Biz [0217]
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
The Invincible Iron Man Comic Book Cover 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Ender’s Game 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Saturday Night Fever The Original Movie Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [J60]
Ad Astra: 20 Years of Newspaper Ads for Sci-Fi & Fantasy Films Hardcover Edition
Night on Earth Original Soundtrack Recording CD (Import)
noteSKU: 210913-88746-1
UPC: 9781683837701
ISBN-10: 1683837703
ISBN-13: 9781683837701
Weight: 0.06 lbs
Condition: New