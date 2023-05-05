The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary Theatrical Screening Event (2023)

Film Screenings, U.K. Theatrical Releases | Jun 21, 2023

The folk-horror classic The Wicker Man, directed by Robin Hardy and starring Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland and Diane Cilento, screens in UK cinemas for one night on June 21, 2023, along with exclusive 50th Anniversary Event footage playing before the film begins.

50th Anniversary Event was shot in London at Picturehouse Central on May 1st of the same year. The event was presented by Edith Bowman and included guest of honor Britt Ekland, associate musical director from the film Gary Carpenter, and the family of director Robin Hardy. Also in attendance were fans of The Wicker Man: acclaimed writer/actor Reece Shearsmith and chief film critic at The Independent newspaper, Clarisse Loughrey, as well as an exclusive musical performance by Broadside Hacks, covering 4 tracks from the iconic soundtrack.

In the 50 years since its original release, The Wicker Man has achieved true cult status as one of the most revered horror films in cinema history, despite a difficult production and heavily cut original theatrical release. The search for the fabled missing scenes has only added to the myth surrounding a film that still inspires filmmakers to this day.

The Wicker Man was directed by Robin Hardy and has a cast featuring Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland and Diane Cilento. The film tells the chilling story of a puritan Police Sergeant who arrives on a remote Scottish Island in search of a missing girl only to find the Pagan locals claiming she never existed.

The Wicker Man is also much celebrated for its soundtrack, composed by Paul Giovanni and overseen by Gary Carpenter, featuring haunting reworkings of traditional British folk songs.

sources: uk.movies.yahoo.com   