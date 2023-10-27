First Ever Warner Bros. Annual Art Expo (2023)

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

United States > California > Burbank > > 91505

Choice Fine Art, Warner Bros.

The Warner Bros. Annual Art Expo is described as an unforgettable art shopping experience in the heart of Burbank at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. From original drawings and hand-painted animation cels to incredible fine art limited edition signed prints, this event is a treat for all art enthusiasts and pop culture fanatics alike. The Warner Bros. Annual Art Expo is also an incredible opportunity to view and take home a special piece of film and animation history.

The Art Expo opens daily at the entrance to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour, right in the lobby outside of the Warner Bros Studio Store. This is a free event open to the public from 10am – 6pm daily, running from Monday, November 6th through Sunday, November 19th.

Highlights of the collection include

Original drawings and cels from Batman: The Animated Series

Vintage artwork from Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera

Original drawings and cels from Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, and Tiny Toons

Limited edition prints signed by notable artists such as Alex Ross, Jim Lee and Lee Bermejo

Signed limited edition Harry Potter prints

Special Guests and Artist Appearances