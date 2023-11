Finestkind (2023)

101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, Paramount Plus

Finestkind centers on a crew of fishermen that tread dangerous waters when their debts begin piling up. Directed by Brian Helgeland, Finestkind stars Ben Foster, Toby Wallace, Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich, Clayne Crawford, Lonnie Farmer, Fernanda Andrade, Charlie Thurston, Meghan Leathers, Brian J. McDonald, Chris Matacunas, Rebecca Gibel, Celeste Oliva, Julia Bechler and Dee Nelson.