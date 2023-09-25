Renninger's Antiques & Vintage Extravaganza (2023)

Renninger's Flea Market Kutztown

Renninger’s summer Vintage Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza is coming Friday, September 29 and Saturday September 30, 2023 to Renninger’s Kutztown. The show is open 9AM to 4PM on both days. On Friday from 9 to 11 is Early Buying, admission is $10.00 each. After 11 till 4 the show is FREE to shop. Saturday the show is open from 9 to 4 and is FREE to shop.

You never know what you may find at Renninger’s Vintage Antiques & Collectors Extravaganza. Jewelry of all types, furniture, primitives, taxidermy, paintings, art, books, ceramics, garden items, reclaimed wood, toys, Christmas items, all types of vintage merchandise, and more.