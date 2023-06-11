DragonFest (2023)

Glendale Civic Auditorium

United States > California > Glendale > > 91208

DragonFest Expo is the biggest event of the year for the Martial Arts History Museum and bills itself as the greatest martial arts convention in the world. It’s an event where stars and icons meet fans, and features all day performances, more than 100 vendor booths, and 10 seminars by some of the greatest martial arts champions in the world. DragonFest is the biggest reunion of the greatest of the great in the world. Plus, as well as the biggest fundraiser for the Martial Arts History Museum.