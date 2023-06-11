Carl Van Meter Day at The Martial Arts History Museum (2023)

Martial Arts History Museum

United States > California > Burbank > > 91506

Carl Van Meter is an accomplished martial artist and an actor. He has been featured in more than 18 films as an actor and 7 as a stunt performer. Some of his work includes the television series Sangre Negra… Black Blood, Fight of Fury, Xmas Knight, The Martial Arts Kid, 1000 Ways to Die, Homicide Hunter, Cross, and many more. Let’s join together and celebrate the life of Carl Van Meter. PLUS a movie screening thereafter.