Carl Van Meter Day at The Martial Arts History Museum (2023)
Award Shows and Ceremonies, Film Screenings | Jun 24, 2023
United States > California > Burbank > > 91506
Carl Van Meter is an accomplished martial artist and an actor. He has been featured in more than 18 films as an actor and 7 as a stunt performer. Some of his work includes the television series Sangre Negra… Black Blood, Fight of Fury, Xmas Knight, The Martial Arts Kid, 1000 Ways to Die, Homicide Hunter, Cross, and many more. Let’s join together and celebrate the life of Carl Van Meter. PLUS a movie screening thereafter.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Events > Award Shows and Ceremonies | Events > Screenings and Viewing Marathons > Film Screenings
- Facilities: Martial Arts History Museum
- Fact Elements: Themes > Featured
- Months / Days: 06 - June > Jun 24
- People / Bands: Carl Vanmeter
- Pl: NorAm: United States > California > Burbank > 91506
- Shows / Movies: 1000 Ways to Die | Cross | Fight of Fury | Homicide Hunter | Sangre Negra... Black Blood | The Martial Arts Kid | Xmas Knight
- Years: 2023