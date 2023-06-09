Justified: City Primeval (2023)

Season 01 (TV), Television Premieres | Jul 18, 2023

FX Network, Twentieth Century Fox Television

Timothy Olyphant returns to the character of Raylan Givens for this FX television series based on Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.”

Eight years after he’s left Kentucky, Givens is now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.

Justified: City Primeval also stars Alexander Pobutsky, Anthony Louis, Yosef Kasnetzkov, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Adelaide Clemens and Marin Ireland.

Related

Finding Steve McQueen official trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 teaser trailer is hooked on a feelingSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Writer of The Grandmaster dropping martial arts action thriller Judge Archer this NovemberSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Images and a trailer for Mads Mikkelsen revenge thriller Riders of JusticeSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Win a free copy of Tai Chi Hero on Blu-raySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer revealed for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts featuring 90's hip hop-infused soundtrackSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Laurence FishburneSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
A first look at the Red Dawn remakeSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Raymond St. JacquesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
The Man With The Iron Fists RZA's The Blacksmith character trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...