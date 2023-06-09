Justified: City Primeval (2023)
Season 01 (TV), Television Premieres | Jul 18, 2023
FX Network, Twentieth Century Fox Television
Timothy Olyphant returns to the character of Raylan Givens for this FX television series based on Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.”
Eight years after he’s left Kentucky, Givens is now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.
Justified: City Primeval also stars Alexander Pobutsky, Anthony Louis, Yosef Kasnetzkov, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Adelaide Clemens and Marin Ireland.
