National Cotton Candy Day
Cultural Celebrations, Food Festivals | Dec 7
Ironically, machine-spun cotton candy was invented in 1897 by Dentist William Morrison, along with confectioner John C. Wharton. The tasty treat was first introduced to a wide audience at the 1904 World’s Fair as Fairy Floss with great success, selling 68,655 boxes at 25¢ ($7.54 today) per box.
