National Hard Candy Day
Cultural Celebrations, Food Festivals | Dec 19
Hard candy dates all the way back to the 13th century, when crystallized sugar candy was being prepared and sold in countries rich in sugar cane. In 1844 John Millar started a bakery in Leith, Edinburgh, Scotland and shortly afterward, began producing liquorice and black-currant hard candy. Mass production of hard candy began in 1947 when the first candy-making machine was invented by a pharmacist to crank out candy lozenges.
