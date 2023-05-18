SPOT Festival (2024)
Music Festivals | May 3 - May 4, 2024
SPOT Festival has been spreading new music throughout the city of Aarhus, Denmark, since 1994. The festival promotes Danish and Nordic musical artists and helps them pursue their dreams of conquering both local and international stages.
