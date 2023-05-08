Champs Trade Shows describes itself as the premier counterculture B2B expo. Champs Trade Shows provides a platform for a wide range of businesses, including smoke shops, vape shops, dispensaries, 420 counter-culture stores, adult novelty shops, C-Stores, online marketers, branders, entrepreneurs, glassblowers, and counter-culture industry professionals. The company’s shows offer opportunities for these businesses to grow and gain current knowledge and product offerings, allowing them to better leverage their business in a thriving marketplace.