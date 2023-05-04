Twisted Metal (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere | Jul 27, 2023

Based on the video game series of the same name, Twisted Metal is being developed for Peacock Network. Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: New World Order) stars in the series as John Doe.

Twisted Metal follows a motor-mouthed outsider who’s offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

