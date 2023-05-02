Archery Day (2023)
Cultural Celebrations | May 13, 2023
Archery Day takes place on the second Saturday in May each year. Dating back 12,000 years, archery is one of the oldest arts still practiced today. Historians can trace the earliest evidence of archery back to the late Paleolithic period, around 10,000 BC, when Egyptians would use bows and arrows to hunt for food as well as for battling, protection and warfare.
