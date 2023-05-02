National NASCAR Day (2023)

National NASCAR Day occurs on the third Friday in May each year. It was first celebrated in 2003 after being founded by the NASCAR Foundation to raise awareness for stock car racing while also raising funds to help children with special medical needs.

The roots of NASCAR began when car enthusiasts from all around the U.S. began gathering in Daytona, Florida in the 1930s to participate in and watch stock car races. During that time, the rules and prizes were not standardized.

In 1948, Bill France Sr. and a group of others formed a governing body called the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing or NASCAR. The organization led their competitions to eventually become one of the most popular spectator sports in the America, along with a large and growing industry in Canada, Mexico and Europe.