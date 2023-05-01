Cracked (2023)

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but in Cracked, a terrifying new Thai horror film, an inherited painting may be worth a thousand screams…

Ruja (actress/model Chayanit Chansangavej) returns to Thailand from New York with her young daughter Rachel to settle her late father’s estate. Included in her inheritance are two mysterious portraits of a bewitching woman that she is told are worth a fortune, if only they weren’t damaged. Desperate to sell the paintings, Ruja hires Tim (K-pop star Nichkhun), an art restorer, to prepare the canvases for sale. But the cracks in the paint have begun to reveal long-hidden secrets, and as strange phenomena begin to emerge around them, Ruja and Rachel quickly realize their lives are in grave danger.

Cracked is directed by Surapong Ploensang and stars Chayanit Chansangavej, Byron Bishop, Nichkhun, and Nutthatcha Padovan. The script was co-written by Eakasit Thairaat, Onusa Donsawai, Pun Homchuen, and Surapong Ploensang.