Metallica: 72 Seasons Global Premiere - Worldwide Listening Party | Experiences, Film Screenings, Parties | April 13, 2023

Metallica celebrates the release of their eleventh studio album with a Global Premiere Cinematic Listening Party on movie theatre screens worldwide and then to more than 250 record stores across America at midnight on this date. The release of 72 Seasons mark’s Metallica’s first studio album since 2016’s Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

