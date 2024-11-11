Paramount reveals first trailer for Tom Cruise action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as super-spy Ethan Hunt in the action thriller Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Paramount Pictures has revealed the first trailer for the Christopher McQuarrie-directed sequel, which hits theaters on May 23, 2025. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell and Frederick Schmidt.