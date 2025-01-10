Marcus Freeman Quote

You know, I've said this before, I don't ever want to take attention away from the team. It is an honor, and I hope all coaches — minorities, Black, Asian, White, it doesn't matter — great people continue to get opportunities to lead young men like this. But this ain’t about me, this is about us. And we’re going to celebrate what we’ve done because it's something special. view related:

By: Marcus Freeman

Genres: Sports By:Genres:

Context:

Notre Dame is on its way to making history after defeating Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday, January 9, 2025, advancing to its first national championship game since the 2012 season, with hopes of winning its first title in nearly 40 years., After the Fighting Irish's 27-24 victory, head coach Marcus Freeman was asked by ESPN reporter Molly McGrath how much the win meant as it relates to him becoming the first Black head coach to reach a title game. Freeman, who fielded similar questions in the lead-up to this game, refocused the conversation on his team and the significance of their win with this statement.