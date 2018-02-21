Legends of Professional Wrestling Series 5 – Tony Atlas Action Figure (2000)

Atlas V1 SKU: 180221-70662-1

Details

This classic toy from Figures Toy Company features wrestling great and bodybuilder Tony Atlas. In the ring, Atlas was also nicknamed Saba Simba, Black Atlas and Black Superman. Tony Atlas is a bodybuilder, powerlifter and professional wrestler who has held multiple titles and championships in each sport. He is also known by his bodybuilding title, “Mr. USA,” which he won three times. He returned as an on screen manager for WWE, appearing on its now-defunct ECW brand and later re-signed with WWE in a Legends deal in mid-2012.

Atlas began wrestling professionally in 1977. The former Mr. U.S.A. wrestled in the NWA and captured the NWA Georgia Tag Team Title with Tommy Rich. He later teamed up with Mr. Wrestling II, Thunderbolt Patterson, Kevin Sullivan and Rocky Johnson. In the WWF, Atlas teamed with Rocky Johnson to defeat the Samoans to win the Tag Team Title. In 1987 he teamed up with Skip Young to win the World Class Texas Tag Team Title. In 1990, Atlas again wrestled in the WWF (later renamed the WWE) as Saba Simba.

The item is still new and wrapped in original packaging. Packaging has slight wear from storage, along with bends, creases and corner dings. The clear plastic may also have some creases.

