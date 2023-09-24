Stephen Root, Woody Harrelson from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Carson Wells: You know... I counted the floors from here to the street. There's one missing.
Man who hires Wells: [Rolling his eyes sarcastically] We'll look into it.
By: Stephen Root | Woody Harrelson
Characters: Carson Wells | Man who hires Wells (Stephen Root)
From: No Country for Old Men
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Context:
Woody Harrelson's character Carson Wells is having a conversation with his employer. Wells isn't familiar with the superstition regarding the 13th floor in office buildings.