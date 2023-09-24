Josh Brolin, Woody Harrelson from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

Carson Wells: Call me when you've had enough. I can even let you keep a little of the money.

Llewelyn Moss: If I was cuttin' deals, why wouldn't I go deal with this guy Sugar?

Carson Wells: Oh, no, no. You don't understand. You can't make a deal with him. Even if you gave him the money he'd still kill you just for - inconveniencin' him. He's a peculiar man. You might even say that he has principles. Principles that transcend money or drugs or anything like that. He's not like you. He's not even like me.

Llewelyn Moss: He don't talk as much as you, I give him points for that.