Garret Dillahunt, Tommy Lee Jones from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

Wendell: [Viewing the desert crime scene] It's a mess, ain't it, Sheriff?
Ed Tom Bell: If it ain't, it'll do till the mess gets here.
By: Garret Dillahunt | Tommy Lee Jones
Characters: Ed Tom Bell | Wendell (No Country For Old Men)
From: No Country for Old Men
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Context:
Tommy Lee Jones (as Sheriff Ed Tom Bell) and his deputy first arrive at a drug-deal-turned-massacre in the Texas desert. Jones' statement is prophetic since there are many more killings to come, all related to this initial crime.