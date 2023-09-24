Javier Bardem, Woody Harrelson from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

view related:
Anton Chigurh: And you know what's going to happen now. You should admit your situation. There would be more dignity in it.
Carson Wells: You go to hell.
Anton Chigurh: [Chuckles] Alright. Let me ask you something. If the rule you followed brought you to this, of what use was the rule?
Carson Wells: Do you have any idea how crazy you are?
Anton Chigurh: You mean the nature of this conversation?
Carson Wells: I mean the nature of you.
By: Javier Bardem | Woody Harrelson
Characters: Anton Chigurh | Carson Wells
From: No Country for Old Men
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers