Gene Jones, Javier Bardem from No Country for Old Men | PopCultureQuotes.com

Gas Station Proprietor: Well... I need to see about closin'.
Anton Chigurh: See about closing.
Gas Station Proprietor: Yessir.
Anton Chigurh: What time do you close?
Gas Station Proprietor: Now. We close now.
Anton Chigurh: Now is not a time. What time do you close?
By: Gene Jones | Javier Bardem
Characters: Anton Chigurh | Gas Station Proprietor (Gene Jones)
From: No Country for Old Men
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Context:
Gene Jones, who plays a Gas Station Proprietor, begins very uncomfortable with the conversation he's having with his very odd customer, Anton Chigurh (played by Javier Bardem).