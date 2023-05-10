Freestyle turns home security on its head with Motion Detected trailer

Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media has announced the North American Video-On-Demand release of Justin Gallaher and Sam Roseme’s smart house psychological horror thriller Motion Detected. The spine-chilling feature tells the story of a traumatized home invasion survivor who soon finds herself in even more danger, and at the mercy of the new home she’s relocated to. Motion Detected world premiered at the 2022 Dances With Films Festival and will debut on Cable VOD and Digital HD, including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Comcast and Verizon, starting May 19th, 2023.

In Motion Detected, Eva narrowly escapes being murdered during a terrifying home invasion in Mexico City. She and her husband relocate to Los Angeles where she can recuperate and find a home with a sophisticated A.I. security system in order to make Eva feel safe. But when Eva’s husband is called away for business, she’s left alone in an unfamiliar place and suffering from paranoia. She’s consoled by the smart home security system, but the technology is difficult to master and she starts to wonder if it will actually keep her safe or take over her life.

Find out more about where and when you’ll be able to see Motion Detected on the Film Fetish Facts event calendar Here.

Dolph Lundgren, Vinnie Jones and Randy Couture get Ambushed
Character posters and featurette released for horror fantasy Gretel & Hansel
Stills, artwork from action thriller The Package
The X-Files invade New York Comic-Con, then launches striking motion graphics teaser on Gotham
Fox lightens the mood with Ice Age: Collision Course trailer
First trailer and poster for Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water
Legendary collector reveals clips from his rare 8mm trailer vault
#STARZ reveals graphic teaser and promo poster for #AshvsEvilDead
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Sean Connery
A new look at the action thriller Boss Level
