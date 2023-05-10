Freestyle turns home security on its head with Motion Detected trailer

Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media has announced the North American Video-On-Demand release of Justin Gallaher and Sam Roseme’s smart house psychological horror thriller Motion Detected. The spine-chilling feature tells the story of a traumatized home invasion survivor who soon finds herself in even more danger, and at the mercy of the new home she’s relocated to. Motion Detected world premiered at the 2022 Dances With Films Festival and will debut on Cable VOD and Digital HD, including iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Comcast and Verizon, starting May 19th, 2023.

In Motion Detected, Eva narrowly escapes being murdered during a terrifying home invasion in Mexico City. She and her husband relocate to Los Angeles where she can recuperate and find a home with a sophisticated A.I. security system in order to make Eva feel safe. But when Eva’s husband is called away for business, she’s left alone in an unfamiliar place and suffering from paranoia. She’s consoled by the smart home security system, but the technology is difficult to master and she starts to wonder if it will actually keep her safe or take over her life.

