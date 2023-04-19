Trailer for music documentary Vinyl Nation

Vinyl Nation, a documentary that digs into the resurgence of vinyl records, the diversification of vinyl fans, and the connective power of music, is now available on-demand. Vinyl Nation is co-directed by Christopher Boone and Kevin Smokler.

