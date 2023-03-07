Bugs Bunny channels Superman during McFarlane Toys Winter Showcase 2023

The world’s most famous cartoon rabbit, Bugs Bunny outwits his foes with street smarts, confidence, and an endless supply of clever wisecracks. Supremely calm and cool, he’s always one step ahead of his adversaries, much to their dismay.

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed limited edition 6 inch scale figure

Includes scenic printed back drop and environmental base display

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity

Hidden surprise included

Figure is showcased in WB100 Anniversary themed window box packaging

Bugs Bunny, along with Harry Potter, Ted Lasso, and The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West, were all featured during McFarlane Toys’ Winter Showcase 2023, which took place from February 28th through March 3rd.

sources: mcfarlane.com