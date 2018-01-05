Alice in Wonderland Out of the Darkness 36 X 24 inch Poster

$11.99
$7.99
Part No: 51812F
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (usually called Alice in Wonderland) is an 1865 fantasy novel by Lewis Carroll. In the book, a girl named Alice falling through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures.
This beautiful vision of that world will make an excellent addition to someone’s wall.
Specifications
- Size: 36x24 in
Subject: Alice in Wonderland
Authors: Lewis Carroll
Related Items
Categories
Art & Creativity | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art