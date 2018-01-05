Twitter
Alice in Wonderland Out of the Darkness 36 X 24 inch Poster

Alice in Wonderland Out of the Darkness 36 X 24 inch Poster
PosterSKU: 171203-68708-1
Part No: 51812F
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Comic Based | Family | Fantasy
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Details

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (usually called Alice in Wonderland) is an 1865 fantasy novel by Lewis Carroll. In the book, a girl named Alice falling through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures.

This beautiful vision of that world will make an excellent addition to someone’s wall.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in


Subject: Alice in Wonderland
Authors: Lewis Carroll

