The story of the Air Jordan sneaker brand comes to the screen in AIR; Check out the trailer and preview images

Amazon Studios is going beyond streaming with an exclusive theatrical release for their upcoming AIR, which centers on the story of how Nike courted then-future NBA legend Michael Jordan, along with Jordan’s family, in order to convince the rookie player to become his show sponsor. The partnership turned into the iconic Air Jordan sneaker brand, making Nike the largest sneaker company on the planet and helped Michael Jordan become one of the most recognizable figures in American sports.

AIR reunites Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, marking the first time Affleck has directed his longtime friend and collaborator. Viola Davis plays Michael Jordan’s mother Deloris, who was a fierce advocate for her son. Deloris Jordan was instrumental in negotiating this unprecedented deal, and was committed to ensuring her son’s legacy.

Here’s the official synopsis for the movie AIR:

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

Air stars Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, Ben Affleck as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan. The film will be released in movie theaters on April 5, 2023.