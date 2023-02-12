Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Super Bowl commercial spot

This “commercial” for the fictitious Super Mario Bros. Plumbing company just ran during the NFL Super Bowl Pre-Game activities in Arizona. The viral ad comes complete with a website for the Mario Brothers plumbing company at www.smbplumbing.com.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released exclusively in movie theaters on April 7, 2023, featuring the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Directing duties are being done jointly by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.