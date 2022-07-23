Lionsgate reveals Comic-Con sneak peek trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4

Lionsgate Pictures has released the sneak peek trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 that premiered this past week during San Diego Comic-Con.

Chad Stahelski returns to the director’s chair for John Wick: Chapter 4, which sees the return of anti-hero John Wick, again played by Keanu Reeves. The film also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane, Marko Zaror and Natalia Tena.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in movie theaters on March 24, 2023.