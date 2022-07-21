Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Comic-Con Trailer

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is directed Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant. The film lands in theaters on Mar 3rd, 2023.
