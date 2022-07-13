Trailer and poster revealed for revenge thriller The Retaliators

Better Noise Films has revealed the trailer and a kick-ass painted poster for revenge thriller The Retaliators ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of the film. CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar are set to release The Retaliators theatrically worldwide on September 14, 2022.

The release comes on the heels of a successful festival tour, during which the film world premiered at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and had its U.S. premiere at Screamfest as the opening film.

Michael Lombardi (“Rescue Me”), Marc Menchaca (“Ozark”), and Joseph Gatt (“Game of Thrones”) headline the cast alongside Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, making his acting debut. The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (“Stranger Things”).

The Retaliators centers on an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.

The original soundtrack, featuring songs from artists appearing in the film, will be available from Better Noise Music on September 16th. The soundtrack is led by the Mötley Crüe single “The Retaliators,” which will be released on August 5th. The song is written by the band’s co-founder and bassist Nikki Sixx, featuring Danny Worsnop from Asking Alexandria, Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, and Matt Brandyberry from From Ashes to New. Four singles from the movie have reached #1 on Rock Radio since 2020, including: Papa Roach’s “The Ending,” Five Finger Death Punch’s “Darkness Settles In,” All Good Things’ “For the Glory featuring Hollywood Undead,” and Bad Wolves’ “Lifeline.”