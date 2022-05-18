Road Warrior creator George Miller has Three Thousand Years of Longing

MGM announced that the first trailer for Three Thousand Years of Longing will premiere online this Friday. The fantasy film centers on a lonely scholar (Tilda Swinton) who, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom.

Three Thousand Years of Longing will be released in theaters on August 31, 2022, starring Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton, Kaan Guldur, Alyla Browne, Nicolas Mouawad, David Collins, Angie Tricker, Jason Jago, Hayley Gia Hughes, Berk Ozturk, Aiden Mckenzie, Shakriya Tarinyawat, Aska Karem, James Dobbins Jones, Jack Braddy, Anna Adams, John Puckeridge-Webb, Hugo Vella and Randolph Fields.